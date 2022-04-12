CarMax slumps after profit miss as macro factors weighed

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) reported combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales rose 11.3% in Q4 from a year ago to 343,413. Online retail sales accounted for 11% of retail unit sales vs. 5% last year.

Total retail used vehicle unit sales declined 5.2% to 194,318 and comparable store used unit sales declined 6.5% from last year's tally for the quarter. The retailer pointed to declining consumer confidence, the Omicron-fueled surge in COVID cases, vehicle affordability and the lapping of stimulus benefits paid in the prior year period as headwinds during the quarter for the retail business.

Total retail used vehicle revenues increased 32.6% due to an increase in the average retail selling price, which rose 39.7% Y/Y to $8,300 per unit to partially offset by the decrease in retail used units sold.

Total gross profit was up 10.9% to $711.0M. Retail used vehicle gross profit declined 0.2%, reflecting the combined effects of the decline in retail unit sales and an improvement in the related gross profit per unit, which rose $109 to $2,195.

During Q4, CarMax opened four new retail locations.

Long-term targets from CarMax (KMX) include selling between 2 million and 2.4 million vehicles through the combined retail and wholesale channels by FY26 and generate between $33B and $45B in revenue by FY26.

Shares of CarMax (KMX) fell 4.55% in premarket action on Tuesday to $98.50 following the profit miss.