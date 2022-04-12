South Africa's two biggest mineworkers' unions said on Tuesday that workers at Sibanye Stillwater's (NYSE:SBSW) platinum operations plan to go on strike in a dispute over wage increases, Reuters reports.

Members of the NUM and AMCU unions have been on strike at Sibanye's gold operations since March 9, demanding an increase of 1,000 rand ($68.72) per month over the next three years.

To show solidarity with the gold miners, nearly 35K workers reportedly plan to strike at Sibanye's platinum group metal operations at Rustenburg and Marikana, although the unions have not yet given official notice for the strike or announced a start date.

Sibanye's South African platinum operations accounted for more than 70% of the company's FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA, which jumped to 68.6B rand ($4.64B) from 49.4B rand ($3B) a year earlier.