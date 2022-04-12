Bank of America to redeem €1.5B of floating rate senior notes due May 2023 a year earlier
Apr. 12, 2022 7:17 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to redeem all €1.5B of its floating rate senior notes, due May 4, 2023 on May 4, 2022.
- The redemption price for the notes will be equal to the optional redemption amount of €1,000 per €1,000 calculation amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.
- On April 5, the company also announced to redeem all $1.5B of its floating rate senior notes, due April 2023 and all $1.25B of its 2.881% fixed/floating rate senior notes due April 2023 on April 24, 2022.