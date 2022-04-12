The Great Resignation may not be showing the entire employment picture

As Americans continue to quit their jobs by the millions, a term called "The Great Resignation" has been trending in the economic lexicon. In fact, 48M people left their jobs voluntarily in 2021, marking an annual record, while a monthly high of 4.5M quits was seen in November 2021. According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, another 4.4M workers decided to leave their jobs in February 2022, and while that figure could be eye-popping, it doesn't factor in the 6.7M people who were hired during that same month.

Quote: "Yes, lots of people are quitting, but they're going someplace else. They're not sitting on their couches," explained Professor Jay Zagorsky of Boston University's Questrom School of Business. "Instead, lots of people are quitting, but they're getting rehired someplace else. They're switching jobs. I would call it not the 'Great Resignation' but the 'Great Job Switch.'"

New research from the San Francisco Federal Reserve also shows that the high rate of "quits" during the pandemic isn't that unusual. Resignations were "driven by young and less-educated workers in industries and occupations that were most adversely affected by the pandemic. This is also where payroll employment growth has been high recently, offsetting the job losses incurred in 2020." Moreover, the resignations were highest in the leisure and hospitality industries, and did not affect all sectors equally.

Be aware: A recent Harris/USA Today poll found 1 in 5 people who quit their jobs over the past two years now regret doing so, while 25% said they miss the job culture at their prior place of employment. A third are already searching for a new roles with better working conditions and benefits, and less than 4 in 10 quitters feel valued, successful or happy or in their current positions.