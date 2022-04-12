AT&T may see more institutional interest after spin, but not 'recession proof': RJ

AT&T (NYSE:T) could see an increase in institutional investor interest following its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery as it becomes a simpler story to understand, but it's not a recession proof stock, investment firm Raymond James said.

In a note to investors, analyst Frank Louthan reiterated his outperform rating on AT&T (T), noting that "uncertainty around the timing and structure of the deal has been eliminated" and the rise in institutional interest could be due to investors replacing lost dividend income and a "trade the news" mentality.

"We believe AT&T will continue to be successful with its subscriber growth going forward, as it is effectively utilizing a simplified marketing program," Louthan, who cut the price target to $26 from $32 reflecting the Warner spin, wrote in the note.

AT&T (T) shares rose slightly more than 0.5% to $19.74 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

In addition, Louthan added that with AT&T likely to generate "low-single-digit top line growth" this year and next, including mid-to-high-single-digit broadband revenue growth next year, AT&T is likely to offer more stable results to investors.

However, as investors and the media begin to worry about a potential recession, telecom stocks such as AT&T may not do as well as some think, Louthan explained.

"Yes, these are stable names with fundamental results that will not skip a beat, but investors tend to panic and run away from low-to-no-growth businesses such as telecom," Louthan stated, noting that buybacks could get put on hold and there is likely to be a sell-off in telecom stocks.

AT&T (T) could be a good guide if the country heads towards recession, but it could also be a "solid barometer" to show that the economic picture is improving, given its "unique insight into a broad swath of the enterprise and consumer markets," Louthan said.

On Monday, analysts were largely positive on the deal from AT&T's perspective, saying some complexity has been resolved with a stock that looks a lot like Verizon (but maybe more cheaply valued).

