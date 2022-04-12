JPMorgan is confident on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) ahead of of the airline company's earnings report on April 13.

Analyst Jamie Baker and team continue to view Delta as the industry leader among full-service airlines.

"Pre-COVID-19, Delta generated the highest margins among peers (and we believe this is at least partly structural), the company is the leading innovator – creating Basic Economy, for example – the management team is widely viewed as the most savvy, and its balance sheet endured less strain than others during the downturn."

JPMorgan thinks Delta Air Lines (DAL) has the capacity to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis with higher margins. Given significant forecast industry losses this year and diminished profit expectations for next, the firm sees EV/EBITDAR returning as a valuation tool for investors.

JPMorgan has an Overweight rating on the airline stock and a December 2022 price target of $57. DAL has topped estimates on both lines of its last three earnings reports.