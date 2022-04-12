Dynamic Technologies to raise C$5M via private placement

Apr. 12, 2022 7:28 AM ETDynamic Technologies Group Inc. (ERILF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Dynamic Technologies (OTCPK:ERILF) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 16M units at C$0.3125 per unit for gross proceeds of up to C$5M.

  • Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.

  • Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of C$0.50/common share and C$0.75/common share for a period of two years and three years respectively, from the closing of the Financing.
  • All securities issued as part of the offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period.
  • Net proceeds from the financing will be used for working capital.
  • Offering is expected to close on April 14, 2022.
