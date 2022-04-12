Actinium gains on agreement with Immedica Pharma for conditioning agent
Apr. 12, 2022 7:32 AM ETActinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) and Swedish pharma group, Immedica Pharma AB announced an agreement for Iomab-B, a drug combination being developed for targeted conditioning in bone marrow transplant and other cell and gene therapies.
- The license and supply agreement covers Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, and the new sent Actinium (ATNM) shares ~27% higher in the pre-market Tuesday.
- Per the terms, Actinium (ATNM) is set to receive $35 million of upfront payment in addition to $417 million in regulatory and commercial milestones. The company will also receive royalties in the mid-twenty percent range on net sales, and Immedica will hold the commercialization rights for Iomab-B in Europe and MENA countries.
- Actinium (ATNM) retains rights in the U.S. and the rest of the world and will also be responsible for certain clinical and regulatory activities and manufacturing of the drug.
- Iomab-B is comprised of CD45 targeting antibody, apamistamab, and the radioisotope iodine-131. The antibody radiation conjugate is currently undergoing a pivotal Phase 3 trial with topline data expected in 3Q 2022. The 150-patient study completed the enrollment phase last year.