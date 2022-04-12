MIND Technology stock surges on ~$7.3M orders
Apr. 12, 2022 7:47 AM ETMIND Technology, Inc. (MIND)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) shares jumped ~22% Tuesday morning after the firm announced receipt of orders worth ~$7.3M in recent weeks, with delivery anticipated later in this fiscal year.
- The orders are for its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units.
- The Seamap unit won a ~$4.8M order from HJ Shipbuilding & Construction to provide its GunLink 4000 source controller system, BuoyLink 4DX GNSS positioning system, air gun arrays and tail buoys for a new build seismic research vessel.
- The Klein Marine Systems unit has been awarded ~$2.5M orders for its multi-beam sonar systems, specifically the Klein 5000 and Klein 5900 systems.
- Additionally, the firm has responded to requests for quotes for additional systems, totaling ~$3.5M.