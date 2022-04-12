American Airlines lifts revenue guidance for Q1

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) raised expectations for Q1 for total revenue to be down approximately 16% compared to the level seen in 2019, which is a modest improvement from the recent guidance for revenue to be down 17% to the pre-pandemic comparison.

During Q1, American Airlines said it flew 59.5B total available seat miles, which is 10.7% lower than the capacity in the first quarter of 2019.

The company expects its first quarter cost per available seat mile to be up between 12% and 13% vs. Q1 of 2019, compared to its previous guidance of up between 11% and 13%.

On the balance sheet, AAL expects to end the quarter with approximately $15.5B in total available liquidity.

Shares of American Airlines Group (AAL) were up 0.29% in premarket trading to $17.02.

