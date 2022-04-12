iHeartMedia D.C., Washington Commanders announce three-year audio partnership
Apr. 12, 2022 7:53 AM ETiHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT), IHRTBBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Washington Commanders announced a new three-year partnership deal with iHeartMedia D.C. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to be the team's exclusive radio broadcast partner, representing iHeartMedia's 18th National Football League partnership.
- The exclusive deal offers the largest reach in the DMV, which includes gameday coverage on Big 100.3 FM and more ways for fans to listen daily on the iHeartRadio App, a free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service.
- Additionally, this partnership will also connect Commanders fans to iHeartMedia D.C.'s large portfolio of talent.