Tower One secures contract to build sites with Telefonica
Apr. 12, 2022 7:56 AM ETTower One Wireless Corp. (TOWTF)TEFBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- TOWER ONE WIRELESS (OTCQB:TOWTF) subsidiary in Ecuador nabs a new contract with Telefonica (TEF) to build tower sites and to finance equipment.
- This transaction has a CAPEX requirement of $18M.
- This contract diversifies the currency exposure in Latin America and continues the company’s mission to connect more areas of the world through its towers.
- “We are very happy to secure this transaction giving Tower One Wireless its first point of support in Ecuador. As part of this new project, we have hired a local team of experience that has built locally previously. In addition to this award, the company has also secured contracts with the other mobile network operators in the country. We expect this project to be complete by the end of 2022.” said Alejandro Ochoa, Tower One Wireless CEO