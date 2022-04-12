BioCardia stock soars 59% after FDA nod to begin trial of BCDA-04 in COVID patients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCardia's (NASDAQ:BCDA) application seeking to start a phase 1/2 trial of BCDA-04 in adult patients recovering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19.

The company said the approval of its investigational new drug (IND) application will allow it to start its first-in-human phase 1/2 trial in adult patients recovering from ARDS due to COVID-19, with trial initiation expected in Q3.

The company said BCDA-04 is a proprietary allogeneic mesenchymal cell (MSC) population that is Neurokinin-1 receptor positive (NK1R+).

The first part of the study will evaluate increasing doses of the NK1R+ MSCs and the optimal dose will be taken to phase 2.

"We expect the anti-inflammatory nature of these mesenchymal stem cells to have a positive impact in ARDS because of the interaction of the Neurokinin-1 receptors with Substance P, a neuropeptide that has long been known to be a primary mediator of inflammation in the lungs. Our goal is to help recovering patients with ARDS due to COVID-19 recover faster and more fully, while avoiding longer term respiratory issues" said BioCardia’s Chief Scientific Officer Ian McNiece.

BCDA +59.22% to $3.28 premarket April 12