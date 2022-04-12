Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) reported preliminary Q1 production results Tuesday that showed silver, gold and zinc production fell from a year ago while lead output rose.

Hecla estimated it produced 3.3M oz. of silver during the quarter, up 3% Q/Q but down 6% from 3.5M oz. in the prior-year period, while gold output totaled 41,642 oz., down 20% Y/Y.

Estimated Q1 zinc production was 14,947 tons, down 7% from a year earlier, and lead was 10,863 tons, up 1% Y/Y.

Greens Creek, Hecla's largest producer, produced 2.4M oz. of silver and 11.4K oz. of gold, down 6% Y/Y and up 14% Y/Y respectively, although Q/Q production increased due to slightly higher grades.

"We are buying Hecla because of the potential shortage in silver that is on the horizon," Equity Management Academy writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.