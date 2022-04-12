Major gun makers look to dismiss $10B lawsuit in Mexico

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) and Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) are among the major U.S. gun manufacturers expected to ask a federal judge in Boston to dismiss a lawsuit by the Mexican government accusing them of facilitating the trafficking of weapons to drug cartels, according to Reuters.

The lawsuit seeks $10 billion from the gun makers for their actions which are claimed to have led to thousands of deaths in Mexico from the more than 500,000 guns trafficked annually from the U.S. Other manufacturers sued include Beretta USA, Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Colt's Manufacturing Co and Glock Inc.

Lawyers for the gun makers are arguing that Mexico has failed to establish the financial costs it incurred for health care, law enforcement and the efforts to address gun violence in the nation.

Share of Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) are down 18.30% on a year-to-date basis, while Sturm, Ruger (RGR) is up 2.87%.

The Seeking Alpha Quant rating on SWBI is Hold, while the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on RGR is flashing Buy.