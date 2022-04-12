Kohl's gains on report Franchise Group enters bidding war, willing to pay $69/share
Apr. 12, 2022 8:08 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS), FRGBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) rose 5.4% in premarket trading on a report that Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG), owner and operator of retail stores including The Vitamin Shoppe, is involved in a bidding war for the retailer with a $9 billion offer.
- Franchise Group has told Kohl's (KSS) it would be willing to pay as much as $69/share, according to a Reuters report, which cited people familiar. Franchise Group is not the highest offer as Hudson's Bay has indicated it's willing to spend at least $70/share for Kohl's.
- Franchise Group has a market cap of $1.6 billion and long-term debt of $1.9 billion as of the end of December. A potential deal for Kohl's would mainly be dependent on the backing of investment firm Vintage Capital Management, according to Reuters.
- A consortium backed by private equity firm Leonard Green, which includes Authentic Brands, has also made an offer for Kohl's, Reuters reported.
- Last month, the NY Post reported that Hudson's Bay, the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, is likely the front-runner in the bidding war for Kohl's. The retailer is expected to make a decision at its May 11 annual meeting.
- Kohl's last month said it has received "multiple" preliminary indications of interest.