Apr. 12, 2022

Kohl"s store front

JillianCain/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) rose 5.4% in premarket trading on a report that Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG), owner and operator of retail stores including The Vitamin Shoppe, is involved in a bidding war for the retailer with a $9 billion offer.
  • Franchise Group has told Kohl's (KSS) it would be willing to pay as much as $69/share, according to a Reuters report, which cited people familiar. Franchise Group is not the highest offer as Hudson's Bay has indicated it's willing to spend at least $70/share for Kohl's.
  • Franchise Group has a market cap of $1.6 billion and long-term debt of $1.9 billion as of the end of December. A potential deal for Kohl's would mainly be dependent on the backing of investment firm Vintage Capital Management, according to Reuters.
  • A consortium backed by private equity firm Leonard Green, which includes Authentic Brands, has also made an offer for Kohl's, Reuters reported.
  • Last month, the NY Post reported that Hudson's Bay, the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, is likely the front-runner in the bidding war for Kohl's. The retailer is expected to make a decision at its May 11 annual meeting.
  • Kohl's last month said it has received "multiple" preliminary indications of interest.
