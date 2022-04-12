Teladoc target slashed by over 40% at RBC; says a sharp move unlikely until year end
Apr. 12, 2022
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is trading flat in the pre-market Tuesday after RBC Capital Markets slashed its price target by as much as ~44%, arguing that the shares of the telehealth provider are unlikely to move sharply until later this year.
- However, after discussions with investors, the analysts led by Sean Dodge acknowledge that the interest in Teladoc (TDOC) shares is picking up. Yet, they note that many investors appear to be waiting for proof that the company is executing its guidance weighted towards the second half of the year.
- “With this being the case, an in-line or better Q1 would be encouraging, but we are not expecting any meaningful inflection in shares until later in the year,” the team noted as they cut the price target to $120 from $215.
- However, the firm reiterates the Outperform rating on Teladoc (TDOC), noting an analysis of digital traffic data for BetterHelp that has indicated improving metrics for the company’s mental health services arm in 1Q 2022.
