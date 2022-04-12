Regency Centers COO Jim Thompson to retire
- Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) has announced the planned retirement of EVP and COO Jim Thompson, effective Dec. 31, 2022.
- The company has made executive management promotions, effective Jan. 01, 2023, to enable a seamless transition.
- Alan Roth, currently Senior Managing Director, East Region, has been named EVP, National Property Operations and East Region President. Roth will oversee operations strategy and processes nationally as well as execution of the operations and investment strategies in the Northeast and Southeast regions.
- Nick Wibbenmeyer, currently Senior Managing Director, West Region, has been named EVP, West Region President. Wibbenmeyer will oversee investment and development strategy and processes nationally, while also leading operations and investment strategies in the West and Central regions.