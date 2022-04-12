Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has "modestly" outperformed the stock market, as investors have largely sold off tech stocks on geopolitical and consumer spending concerns, but the tech giant has a number of positives going for it, including boosting its capital return program, investment firm Citi said.

Analyst Jim Suva, who has a buy rating and a $200 price target, noted that Apple could boost its share buyback program between $80 billion and $90 billion and raise its dividend between 5% and 10% when it reports earnings next month.

In addition, any moderation in growth from the App Store is likely to be offset by "continued strength in their advertising network and other ancillary services," Suva wrote in a note to clients.

Apple (AAPL) shares dipped slightly in premarket trading on Tuesday to $165.46.

In addition, Suva noted that recent concerns about Apple (AAPL) cutting production is "nothing unusual" at this point in their product cycle as Apple tends to "overshoot" on build product estimates to ensure sufficient supply.

Potential headlines such as increased regulatory risks are headline risks and not fundamental risks, and any downturn in the stock is a buying opportunity, Suva explained. The analyst also noted that the stock price is not reflecting new product categories, such as the oft-rumored augmented reality headset and a potential car to be unveiled in 2025.

Suva also noted that Apple (AAPL) could start to offer its hardware products as a subscription, thereby making its devices more affordable.

Last week, investment firm J.P. Morgan trimmed its iPhone estimates for Apple (AAPL), citing "limited upside" from the latest iPhone SE.