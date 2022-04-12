Beyond Meat gains after big expansion of meatless chicken tenders distribution

Beyond Meat (BYND) is on watch after CNBC reported the company is expanding distribution of its meatless chicken tenders to 8,000 new grocery, pharmacy and big-box retail locations. The list of new chains selling the product includes Albertsons, Sprouts, Whole Foods Market and CVS locations nationwide. Kroger locations are also expected to carry the item by the end of the month.

"From a selling standpoint, wherever our customers have interest in carrying our product, we want it to be available so our consumers can ultimately shop there as well," stated Beyond Meat Chief Growth Officer Deanna Jurgens.

In a positive development for BYND, the company has stated that some of the early supply chain and cost problems have improved with production ramped up.

Beyond Meat (BYN)D is looking to grow sales through the grocery store channel after they fell 20% year-over-year in Q4.

Shares of Beyond Meat rose 2.37% premarket to $45.00 after rising 1.97% on Monday. The stock is still down more than 30% year-to-date.