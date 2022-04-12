Pacira BioSciences sees 32% growth in Q1 revenue: Prelim
Apr. 12, 2022 8:19 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) on Tuesday has announced preliminary revenue estimate of $157.4-$158.4M for Q1 2022, up from $119M revenue reported last year.
- It includes: EXPAREL product sales, $129.2M; ZILRETTA product revenue following Flexion Therapeutics acquisition, $23-$24M; and iovera° revenue, $3-$3.3M. Royal revenue for the quarter was $0.6M.
- EXPAREL's March sales stood at $51.2M (vs. $44.3M in 1Q21).
- "The increase was driven by the continued expansion and institutionalization of EXPAREL-based blocks as the foundation of enhanced recovery protocols across a variety of surgical procedures," said CEO Dave Stack.
