Pacira BioSciences sees 32% growth in Q1 revenue: Prelim

Apr. 12, 2022 8:19 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) on Tuesday has announced preliminary revenue estimate of $157.4-$158.4M for Q1 2022, up from $119M revenue reported last year.
  • It includes: EXPAREL product sales, $129.2M; ZILRETTA product revenue following Flexion Therapeutics acquisition, $23-$24M; and iovera° revenue, $3-$3.3M. Royal revenue for the quarter was $0.6M.
  • EXPAREL's March sales stood at $51.2M (vs. $44.3M in 1Q21).
  • "The increase was driven by the continued expansion and institutionalization of EXPAREL-based blocks as the foundation of enhanced recovery protocols across a variety of surgical procedures," said CEO Dave Stack.
  • Earlier: Pacira Biosciences reports February preliminary net product sales for EXPAREL and iovera of $42.6M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.