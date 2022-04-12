Veru down 19% after closing Monday up 182% due to COVID candidate data (updated)
Apr. 12, 2022 2:34 PM ETVERUBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A hot streak for Veru (VERU) came to an end Tuesday as the stock is down 19%.
- This follows the company's staggering 182% gain in Monday's trading session.
- That incredible return was triggered by interim phase 3 results for its investigational COVID-19 therapy sabizabulin in hospitalized patients.
- Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell, who has an outperform rating on Veru (VERU), raised his price target to $36 from $25 (~193% return based on Monday's close).
- He sees sabizabulin receiving FDA emergency use authorization quickly which will provide significant near-term revenue.
