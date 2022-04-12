Veru rises 8% premarket after closing Monday up 182% due to COVID candidate data

Apr. 12, 2022 8:24 AM ETVERUBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • A hot streak for Veru (VERU) is continuing Tuesday morning as the stock is up 8% in premarket trading.
  • This follows the company's staggering 182% gain in Monday's trading session.
  • That incredible return was triggered by interim phase 3 results for its investigational COVID-19 therapy sabizabulin in hospitalized patients.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell, who has an outperform rating on Veru (VERU), raised his price target to $36 from $25 (~193% return based on Monday's close).
  • He sees sabizabulin receiving FDA emergency use authorization quickly which will provide significant near-term revenue.
