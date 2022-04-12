electroCore rises 4% PM as 1Q22 revenue expected above the consensus

Apr. 12, 2022 8:25 AM ETelectroCore, Inc. (ECOR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) climbed 4% PM as 1Q22 revenue from product sales expected to be ~$1.9M vs consensus of $1.74M, an 27% increase Q/Q and 60% growth Y/Y.
  •  The Company expects to recognize revenue of ~ $1.26M pursuant to the VA and DoD originating prescriptions, compared to 86% growth Y/Y.
  • 105 VA and DoD military treatment facilities have purchased gammaCore products through March 31, 2022, as compared to 79 through the 1Q21.
  • Outside of the US 1Q22 revenue is expected to be ~$0.3M, -20% Y/Y.
  • The Company ended 1Q22 with ~$29.9M of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, compared to $34.7M as of the end of 2021.
