Delta Apparel expects FQ2 net sales growth of 20% Y/Y
Apr. 12, 2022 8:25 AM ETDelta Apparel, Inc. (DLA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) expects net sales in FQ2 to be approximately $130M, +20% Y/Y.
- The company expects double-digit sales growth in both the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments.
- Wholesale channel continues to show strength in 1H22.
- CEO comment: “Consumer demand for Delta Apparel’s brands, including Salt Life, Delta and Soffe products, remains strong with our Delta Group having an outstanding sales quarter in both our Activewear and DTG2Go businesses. Activewear growth was driven by higher unit sales, increased value-added services and our continued ability to update our pricing in the marketplace to offset higher input cost. Additionally, our DTG2Go digital print business delivered an increase in units shipped over the prior year second quarter driven by our newly developed digital first technology."
- The company is now operating in three of eight DTG2Go locations and will be soon expanding to a fourth location and The Salt Life branded retail footprint was further expanded with the opening of two new locations during the quarter in Sarasota and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, bringing the number of retail doors to 17 locations across five states.
- FQ2 results will be out on May 3, 2022.