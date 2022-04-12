Hot Stocks: KMX falls on earnings; SBUX downgrade; NVS restructuring; AGLE files with FDA

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) drew significant attention in Tuesday's pre-market action, falling on weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Starbucks (SBUX) also took its share of the spotlight, weighed down by an analyst's downgrade.

Novartis (NVS) generated headlines as well, following reports that it plans a massive restructuring that includes sizable job cuts.

Looking to one of the morning's notable gainers, Aeglea (AGLE) posted a double-digit percentage gain before the opening bell. The rally followed the filing of a crucial regulatory application.

Decliners

CarMax (KMX) lost ground in pre-market action, weighed down by disappointing quarterly results. The car dealer announced a Q4 profit that missed analysts' expectations, despite revenues that rose 49% from last year.

Commenting on the results, the company noted headwinds like declining consumer confidence, issues with vehicle affordability and a lack of stimulus that had boosted results previously. On the earnings news, shares slipped almost 3%.

Elsewhere in the market, investors showed caution about Starbucks (SBUX) after the coffee house chain suffered a downgrade from Citi. The firm cut its rating on SBUX to Neutral from Buy.

Citi pointed to a recent leadership change at the company, including the return of its founder to an interim CEO appointment, as a source of uncertainty. The firm also noted increased union activity at SBUX. The downgrade sent shares about 1% lower in pre-market action.

Novartis (NVS) also edged lower before the opening bell, as investors reacted to a reorganization plan that included the cutting of thousands of jobs. The move comes as the company looks to integrate its pharmaceuticals and oncology business, according to a Reuters report, which cited a Swiss newspaper.

Gainer

Aeglea (AGLE) soared in pre-market action after the company filed a key regulatory application. The firm said it has submitted an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asking for approval of its pegzilarginase product for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency, a rare inherited disorder.

AGLE reported that it has requested priority review of the biologics license application. Bolstered by the news, shares jumped 16% before the opening bell.

