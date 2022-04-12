JetBlue is downgraded at Wolfe Research with the Spirit deal questioned

Wolfe Research downgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to an Underperform rating after having the airline stock set at Peer Perform.

The firm has a decided lack of confidence in the logic for the proposed takeover of Spirit Airlines (SAVE).

"We continue to struggle to understand the rationale for the SAVE merger... We expect approximately 40% EPS dilution for JBLU in C23 from a potential merger, and that’s before factoring in any potential dis-synergies from higher pilot costs," warned analyst Scott Group.

Beyond the Spirit Airlines wildcard, Group and team note that JetBlue is underperforming peers on controlling costs.

"On a capacity-adjusted basis, JBLU’s underlying cost guidance is worst among the airlines except for ALGT. And we see the same directional trend for the full-year."

Wolfe Research assigned a price target of $17 to JBLU to imply downside potential of more than 40%. Shares of JetBlue Airways (JBLU) trickled down 0.25% in premarket action to $12.00.

Sector watch: Airline stocks rally ahead of Delta leading off earnings season.