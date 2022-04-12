Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank shares slide after big investor sells stakes
Apr. 12, 2022 8:35 AM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)CRZBY, CRZBFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) stock is dropping 8.4% and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) (OTCPK:CRZBY) is sliding 8.0% in Frankfurt after an unnamed investor sold more than 5% holdings in both of the German lenders, Reuters reported.
- The undisclosed shareholder who sold the stakes received ~EUR 1.75B euros ($1.9B), based on Reuters' calculations from information provided by bookrunner Morgan Stanley.
- In response, Deutsche Bank (DB) said in an emailed statement, "We remain confident in our strategy as laid out during our Investor Deep Dive in March. Our focused business model and risk management capabilities have proven their resilience in challenging times."
- In the past two years, Deutsche Bank's (DB) shares have gained 84% while Commerzbank's (OTCPK:CRZBF) have risen 124% as seen in graph here.
- Reuters noted that Los Angeles-based Capital Group is one of the few investors that holds that large of stake in both banks.
- U.S.-based private equity firm Cerberus had also pared its holdings of Deutsche Bank (DB) in recent months.
- Deutsche Bank (DB), Germany's largest lender, has undergone a dramatic overhaul in the past four years since CEO Christian Sewing joined the bank to cut costs and restructure the bank to boost earnings.
- In March, Deutsche Bank (DB) boosted its return on tangible equity target to above 10% by 2025.