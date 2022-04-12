Kintara Therapeutics stock slumps on $8.6M securities offering
Apr. 12, 2022 8:37 AM ETKintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares dropped ~11% Tuesday morning after the biopharmaceutical company announced a $8.6M securities offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- The firm entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 16,226,416 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 16,226,416 shares of its common stock at a combined purchase price of $0.53 per share and related warrant.
- The warrants will be exercisable immediately at $0.41/share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
- Gross proceeds are estimated to be ~$8.6M. Net proceeds from the offering will be used for funding clinical studies, working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close on April 14, 2022.