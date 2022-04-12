MOMO, ALTO and SLI among pre market gainers
- Biodesix (BDSX) +53%.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) +44% on agreement with Immedica Pharma for conditioning agent.
- BioCardia (BCDA) +34% after FDA nod to begin trial of BCDA-04 in COVID patients.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) +19% on filing seeking FDA approval of pegzilarginase for rare disorder.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) +16% announces publication confirming fadraciclib suppresses MCL1 and synergizes with venetoclax in chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
- MIND Technology (MIND) +14% on ~$7.3M orders.
- RLX Technology (RLX) +12%.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation (INDO) +9%.
- Veru (VERU) +8% after closing Monday up 182% due to COVID candidate data.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) +8% on FY results.
- OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) +9% on Q2 results.
- Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) +7%.
- Standard Lithium (SLI) +7%.
- ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP) +7%.
- Lion Group Holding (LGHL) +6%.
- Huazhu Group (HTHT) +6%.
- Hello Group (MOMO) +6%.
- Houston American Energy (HUSA) +5%.
- Alto Ingredients (ALTO) +6%.