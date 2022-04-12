March consumer price index +1.2% vs. +1.1% consensus and +0.8% prior.

Increases in prices for gasoline, housing, and food all contributed to the seasonally adjusted figure, with gasoline up 18.3% and accounting for more than half of the all-items monthly increase. The food index climbed 1.0%, with the food at home index up 1.5% in March.

Y/Y, CPI rose 8.5% vs. +8.4% consensus and +7.9% prior. That's a record high, said Stuart Hoffman, senior economic advisor at PNC Financial. "This takes a huge bite out of consumer spending power," he said via tweet. Chair Powell is going to need a bigger rate hike! 50 bps hike in May is a done deal and another 125 bps by year end."

Core CPI increased 0.3% vs. +0.5% consensus and +0.5% prior. Shelter was the biggest contributor, rising 0.5% during the month.

Y/Y, core CPI rose 6.5% vs. +6.6% consensus and +6.4% prior.

Traders agree with PNC's Hoffman that a 50 basis point rate hike will come in May. The CME FedWatch Tool puts a nearly 90% probability on the Federal Reserve policymakers will boost the federal funds rate target range to 0.75%-1.00.%.

Noted economist Mohamed El-Erian points out that the core CPI number came in lower than expected — "a major relief for markets, both stocks and bonds. Not so on the socio-political front as the numbers remain headline grabbing — be it the 8.5% headline or the 6.5% core."

"There is some good news," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. "Used car prices were down for the second month in a row, falling a sharp 3.8% for the month of March. What had been a major contributor to inflation pressures last summer is now in full-scale retreat."

