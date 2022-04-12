Tilray and Hexo expand agreement on convertible debt
Apr. 12, 2022 8:43 AM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY), HEXOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced an agreement on Tuesday under which it will acquire the remaining US$193 million outstanding principal balance of the debt issued by the rival cannabis player, Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO), to funds affiliated with HT Investments.
- Last month, Tilray (TLRY) agreed to buy over $210 million worth of debt instruments issued by Hexo (HEXO) to the investment group.
- Upon closing of the agreement, Tilray (TLRY) plans to nominate its Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International, Denise Faltischek, to Hexo’s (HEXO) board of directors. The company will also have the right to appoint a Board observer.
- An amendment to include conversion rights at C$0.85 will give Tilray (TLRY) the right to convert the debt into approximately 35% of the HEXO (HEXO) shares as of April 11, 2022. However, HEXO (HEXO) will not receive any proceeds from the transaction.
- Read: In March, the initial agreement prompted Canaccord Genuity to upgrade the recommendations for the Canadian companies.