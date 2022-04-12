Utz Brands loses bull rating at Credit Suisse with inflation offsets seen lacking

Credit Suisse downgraded Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) to a Neutral rating after having the snack food stock set at Outperform.

The firm warned that UTZ does not have enough pricing power for the next wave of inflation. Analyst Robert Moskow pointed out that Utz Brands (UTZ) is only 50% hedged for the year amid rising costs for grains, vegetable oils and fuel.

Moskow and team lower their forecast on UTZ for 2022 EPS to $0.53 from $0.57 and cut the price target to $16.50 from $20, which is based on a trading multiple of 18X the EBITDA estimate.

A positive view is still held on UTZ for the long term with productivity programs expanding. "We continue to view Utz as a relatively well-positioned company in the attractive salty snacks category with significant opportunities for margin expansion," read the CS update.

Shares of Utz Brands (UTZ) fell 1.59% premarket to $14.27 vs. the 52-week trading range of $13.50 to $30.09.