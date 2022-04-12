IM Cannabis stock rises as CEO buys 150K shares

Apr. 12, 2022 8:51 AM ETIM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

weed

Yarygin/iStock via Getty Images

  • IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) shares climbed ~11% Tuesday morning on disclosure that founder, CEO and director Oren Shuster purchased 150K common shares in the capital of IMCC.
  • The shares were acquired in a series of open market transactions between April 5 and 8, 2022 at an average price of US$2.238/share for an aggregate purchase price of $335.73K. They were purchased for general investment purposes only.
  • As a result of the transaction, Shuster holds beneficial ownership of 9,285,137 common shares, representing ~13.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and 14.93% of the common shares on a partially diluted basis.
  • The resulting change in Shuster's share ownership position is above 2% from his last early warning report (filed on Oct 16, 2019) that showed beneficial ownership of 25.07% of the then issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.