AbbVie myelofibrosis candidate navitoclax shows improvement in mid-stage trial
Apr. 12, 2022 8:53 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)INCYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Data from a phase 2 trial receiving AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) navitoclax in combination with Jakafi (ruxolitinib) found that 12 of 32 evaluable patients (38%) had a ≥1 grade improvement in bone marrow fibrosis at any time point in the study.
- Patients enrolled in the trial had either progressed while on Incycte's (INCY) Jakafi or had a suboptimal response after at least 12 weeks of treatment.
- AbbVie (ABBV) previously reported that median overall survival for all patients was not reached.
- Results also showed that all patients experienced at least one adverse event, with 44% having a serious one.
