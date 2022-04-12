AbbVie myelofibrosis candidate navitoclax shows improvement in mid-stage trial

Apr. 12, 2022 8:53 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)INCYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Abbvie

vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Data from a phase 2 trial receiving AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) navitoclax in combination with Jakafi (ruxolitinib) found that 12 of 32 evaluable patients (38%) had a ≥1 grade improvement in bone marrow fibrosis at any time point in the study.
  • Patients enrolled in the trial had either progressed while on Incycte's (INCY) Jakafi or had a suboptimal response after at least 12 weeks of treatment.
  • AbbVie (ABBV) previously reported that median overall survival for all patients was not reached.
  • Results also showed that all patients experienced at least one adverse event, with 44% having a serious one.
  • Check out why Envision Research argues that AbbVie (ABBV) is a buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.