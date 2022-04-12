UpHealth announces CEO transition plan
Apr. 12, 2022 8:53 AM ETUpHealth, Inc. (UPH), UPH.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- As a consequence of business combination with Cloudbreak Health, UpHealth Holdings and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH), the firm notifies that the company is conducting a search for a new CEO.
- In the interim and through the transition, Dr. Ramesh Balakrishnan will continue in his role and work with the board to ensure a smooth transition until the new CEO takes over.
- A search for successor is underway and a short list of qualified healthcare executives has emerged, Dr. Katz said.
- The new leader expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
- After the new CEO starts, Dr. Balakrishnan will remain with the company in a senior leadership role to be announced in the coming weeks.
- Shares of UPH are down 2.9% PM.