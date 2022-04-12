CACI gets $258M task order from Defense Agencies Initiative program office
Apr. 12, 2022 8:54 AM ETCACI International Inc (CACI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- CACI International (NYSE:CACI) said Tuesday it was awarded a $258M task order to expand its enterprise technology support and continue modernization of the Defense Agencies Initiative (DAI) program office's financial management and end-to-end business processes.
- The order was awarded under the Defense Logistics Agency's J6 Enterprise Technology Services indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract
- CACI will support DAI's process areas, improving them with the latest technologies to offer software and DevSecOps at-scale throughout the enterprise.
- The order has a 3-year period of performance and will primarily be based in Virginia and the Washington, D.C. metro area.
- The latest order consolidates 7 prior contracts into 1 task order that supports 27 Dept. of Defense agencies.