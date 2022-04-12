Healthy Extracts expects Q1 net revenue growth of 187% to record $489K
Apr. 12, 2022 8:54 AM ETHealthy Extracts Inc. (HYEX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Healthy Extracts (OTCQB:HYEX) expects Q1 net revenue to be up 187% Y/Y to more than $489K and guides a first profitable quarter.
- The company is on track for revenue to double to more than $3M in fiscal year.
- “Our record top-line for a first quarter resulted primarily from expansion of direct-to-consumer channels, including a four-fold increase in recurring revenue from product subscriptions,” stated Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts. “We also expect this strong performance to drive our first-ever positive net income quarter. We believe the progress we have made, particularly with expanding our sales channels and portfolio of clinically proven natural products, keeps us on course for our earlier guided 100% sales growth in 2022. Together with our continued focus on building our recurring revenue stream from subscriptions, we anticipate a continued strengthening of our shareholder value throughout the year."