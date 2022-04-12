Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals jumps on preclinical data for blood cancer treatment fadraciclib

Apr. 12, 2022 8:55 AM ETCyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Shares of biopharmaceutical company Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) have added 13.2% in premarket trading on Tuesday after announcing publication of preclinical data confirming that its CDK2/9 inhibitor fadraciclib suppresses the protein MCL1 and synergizes with oral therapy venetoclax in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
  • Publication announced in the journal Leukemia.
  • Results from the study confirmed that fadraciclib reduced levels of the short-lived anti-apoptotic protein MCL1 and induced apoptosis in primary chronic lymphocytic leukemia cells.
  • Fadraciclib was also shown to combine synergistically with venetoclax, the only FDA-approved apoptosis enabling, leukemia treatment.
  • The data supports the rationale for pursuing clinical development of fadraciclib, either alone or in combination with a BCL2 antagonist, for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
