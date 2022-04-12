Guess plays defense against Legion accusations again
Apr. 12, 2022 9:04 AM ETGuess', Inc. (GES)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Guess (NYSE:GES) posted a new letter in response to allegations from Legion Partners on the mishandling of sexual assault allegations against co-founder Paul Marciano.
- The company stated that Legion seems bent on recycling false and misleading information, while it remains focused on executing its transformation strategy and driving our strong business performance.
- The Guess board established a special committee to conduct a comprehensive investigation into Marciano, the findings of which were made public.
- Legion is said to be also be misrepresenting the reason why Guess is holding its annual meeting on April 22. The board communicated to Legion that the earlier annual meeting date was also set to minimize the disruption and management distraction being caused by Legion’s campaign.
