  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) is said to be close to a deal to acquire Barracuda Networks from private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $4 billion, according to a Reuters report.
  • Thoma Bravo agreed to buy Barracuda Networks for $1.6 billion in late November 2017.
  • The news comes after cybersecurity firm SailPoint agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.9B deal on Monday. Thoma Bravo has been acquisition in the cybersecurity space and last year purchase Proofpoint for $12.3 billion. 
