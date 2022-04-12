KKR said near $4B deal to purchase Barracuda Networks from Thoma Bravo
Apr. 12, 2022 9:05 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) is said to be close to a deal to acquire Barracuda Networks from private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $4 billion, according to a Reuters report.
- Thoma Bravo agreed to buy Barracuda Networks for $1.6 billion in late November 2017.
- The news comes after cybersecurity firm SailPoint agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.9B deal on Monday. Thoma Bravo has been acquisition in the cybersecurity space and last year purchase Proofpoint for $12.3 billion.