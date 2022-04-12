Apollo Global to invest in financial services firm Siebert Williams Shank

Apr. 12, 2022 9:08 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Book with title private equity and calculator.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Private equity giant Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) said Tuesday that it will invest in Siebert Williams Shank, a minority owned financial services firm providing investment banking, sales and trading, research and advisory services.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • As part of the partnership, Apollo (APO), along with its managed funds, will make a combined equity and credit investment that is expected to expand SWS’s underwriting capacity for debt and equity offerings, the company said.
  • SWS "will be able to attract larger deals and do more for clients through this mutually beneficial relationship," said Apollo Co-President Jim Zelter.
  • Previously, (March 24) Apollo Global was said to be in talks with banks for a £6B bid for Wallgreens U.K. Boots chain.
