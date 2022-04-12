Biodesix spikes on a series of insider purchases

Apr. 12, 2022 9:11 AM ETBiodesix, Inc. (BDSX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of lung test maker, Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) have climbed ~50% in the pre-market Tuesday in reaction to multiple insider purchases made by certain members of the company management.
  • In regulatory filings submitted on Monday, Biodesix (BDSX) Chairman John Patience and board members Jack Schuler and Matthew Strobeck disclosed the purchases made on April 07.
  • Patience has bought ~279.4K shares at $1.79 apiece to increase his stake by ~6% to nearly $500K, while Schuler and Strobeck purchased ~2.7M and ~1.1M shares at a similar price to increase their stake by ~33% and ~88% to $5.0M and $2.0M, respectively.
  • The announcements of insider purchases came shortly after Biodesix (BDSX) said it raised more than $11M through a private placement on April 07. The net proceeds were intended for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.
