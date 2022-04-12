Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has added a number of health-related features to its Apple Watch over the years, but one aspect that could be delayed is a blood pressure monitor, Bloomberg reported.

Citing sources close to the matter, the tech giant has had difficult maintaining accuracy during testing and while Apple (AAPL) is not looking to give a specific blood pressure reading, it would send an alert if it deems a person has hypertension.

As a result of the difficulties, any blood pressure monitoring is not likely to be a part of the Apple Watch until “2024 at the earliest.”

Apple (AAPL) shares rose more than 1.5% to $168.63 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

In addition, blood sugar monitoring on the Watch is still "several years away," but that doesn't mean that Apple (AAPL) is sitting on its laurels.

As part of its upcoming watchOS, set to be discussed in June at its developers conference, Apple (AAPL) could introduce a new low power mode, as well as new watch faces, Bloomberg added.

A new Apple Watch could also gain new features such as added workout types and features geared towards women's health, the news outlet added.

Last week, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said Apple (AAPL) and several other tech stocks should be bought "aggressively" as interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve are "baked in."