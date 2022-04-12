Chinook Therapeutics begins dosing in phase 1 trial of CHK-336
Apr. 12, 2022 9:16 AM ETChinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) began dosing in a phase 1 trial of CHK-336 in adult healthy volunteers.
- The company is developing CHK-336 for treating patients with primary hyperoxaluria (PH) and secondary hyperoxaluria due to increased endogenous oxalate production.
- Hyperoxalurias occurs when there is excess oxalate in the urine. PH is a rare genetic disorder in which the liver does not create enough of a certain enzyme that prevents overproduction of oxalate. The extra oxalate can combine with calcium to create kidney stones which can damage the kidney.
- The early stage-study will evaluate the drug in up to 104 healthy people.