Oil rallies on easing Shanghai lockdown, OPEC monthly report
Apr. 12, 2022 9:15 AM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)PXD, XLE, CL1:COMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Oil prices (CL1:COM) rose ~4% ahead of the US equity market open Tuesday, as easing lockdown measures in Shanghai and a bullish OPEC report supported prices.
- In Shanghai, 6.6m people were allowed to go outdoors, though many were required to remain in their neighborhoods, as the city of 25m eased lockdown measures.
- OPEC published its monthly oil market report, showing the core group of 10 OPEC members increased production by 81kb/d in March, versus targeted supply growth of 254kb/d; outside of the core group Libya, Iran and Venezuela saw production fall by 22kb/d, in aggregate.
- OPEC revised 2022 oil demand lower by 500kb/d, citing weaker economic growth, while lowering supply estimates 300kb/d on Russian production headwinds.
- Russian supply impacts were partially offset by higher forecast US production growth (NYSEARCA:USO) (XLE), and the group now sees the US adding 1.3mb/d in 2022; note, in recent testimony to Congress, Pioneer's (PXD) CEO indicated US production is severely constrained by supply chain challenges and unlikely to grow even 1.0mb/d in 2022.