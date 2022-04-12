Ocugen falls after FDA puts phase 2/3 study of COVID-19 shot Covaxin on clinical hold

Apr. 12, 2022 9:16 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

India"s Covaxin Vaccine Administered In Harare

Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images News

  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares have fallen 6.9% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed on clinical hold the company's phase 2/3 immuno-bridging and broadening study for Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech.
  • The FDA's action is a result of Ocugen's decision to voluntarily implement a temporary pause in dosing participants of the study.
  • Ocugen said it had decided to implement the pause in dosing while it evaluated the statements made by the World Health Organization (WHO) following their inspection of Bharat Biotech’s manufacturing facility.
  • The WHO on April 2 had suspended the supply of Covaxin to allow Bharat Biotech to upgrade facilities and address deficiencies identified in good manufacturing practices in an inspection.
  • Ocugen had entered into a deal with Bharat Biotech in December 2020 to co-develop Covaxin for the U.S. market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.