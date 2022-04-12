Ocugen falls after FDA puts phase 2/3 study of COVID-19 shot Covaxin on clinical hold
Apr. 12, 2022 9:16 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares have fallen 6.9% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed on clinical hold the company's phase 2/3 immuno-bridging and broadening study for Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech.
- The FDA's action is a result of Ocugen's decision to voluntarily implement a temporary pause in dosing participants of the study.
- Ocugen said it had decided to implement the pause in dosing while it evaluated the statements made by the World Health Organization (WHO) following their inspection of Bharat Biotech’s manufacturing facility.
- The WHO on April 2 had suspended the supply of Covaxin to allow Bharat Biotech to upgrade facilities and address deficiencies identified in good manufacturing practices in an inspection.
- Ocugen had entered into a deal with Bharat Biotech in December 2020 to co-develop Covaxin for the U.S. market.