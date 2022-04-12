EzFill Holdings signs on-demand mobile fuel deal with nexAir
Apr. 12, 2022 9:20 AM ETEZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) said it has signed a new fleet agreement with nexAir, effective Tuesday.
- Under the deal, EzFill will provide regular mobile fuel service for nexAir’s Miami location.
- “We are pleased to add nexAir to our growing portfolio of fleet accounts. As a leading multi-state provider of gas supplies, the company recognizes the many advantages our mobile fuel delivery services offer, including enabling drivers to avoid gas stations and focus on delivering their orders safely and on time,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill.
- That follows the company's recent fleet fueling deal with Patagonian Sea Products