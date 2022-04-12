Lucid rallies after starting deliveries of Lucid Air Grand Touring, introducing new version

Apr. 12, 2022

Adam Smigielski/E+ via Getty Images

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) announced on Tuesday that it began making customer deliveries of the Lucid Air Grand Touring model.

The automaker also revealed that it will introduce a new version of the model called the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance will feature 1,050 horsepower. The company said the dual-motor Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance will be one of the most powerful electric vehicles currently available in North America. An EPA-estimated driving range of 446 miles was also highlighted. It will have an MSRP of $179,000 and customer deliveries in the U.S. are slated to begin in June of 2022.

"Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance answers the strong demand we continue to see for higher-performance versions of the Lucid Air," said Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson.

The retail launch of the Lucid Air Grand Touring model range is said to signify a major milestone in Lucid's (LCID) growth, as it is the first production series to be introduced following the sold-out Lucid Air Dream Edition, which was limited to 520 units.

Shares of LCID jumped 7.79% in premarket action to $23.39. See the advanced trading chart on Lucid.

