Newmont to buy remaining 5% interest in Yanacocha from Sumitomo for $48M

Apr. 12, 2022 9:24 AM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Gold Mines

  • In wake of Newmont's (NYSE:NEM) announcement in February 2022, to acquire Buenaventura’s 43.65% interest in Minera Yanacocha, Newmont (NEM) agrees to acquire remaining 5% interest in Yanacocha, South America's largest gold mine from Sumitomo Corporation for $48M; the deal takes Newmont's stake in the mine to 100%.
  • The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.
  • The addition of the Buenaventura and Sumitomo ownership positions is consistent with Newmont’s district consolidation strategy.
  • Newmont expects the sulfides project which is progressing toward a full-funds decision later this year, will increase Newmont’s copper production, supporting the transition to a green economy.
  • Share are up 1% premarket.
